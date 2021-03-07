Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

