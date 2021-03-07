BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 627,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 443,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,608. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.