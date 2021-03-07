BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.