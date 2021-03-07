Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1308 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.22.

In other Brambles news, insider Kenneth McCall bought 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.24 ($7.31) per share, with a total value of A$91,392.00 ($65,280.00).

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

