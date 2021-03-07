Brambles Limited (BXBLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on April 15th

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5519 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Brambles stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brambles has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

