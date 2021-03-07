Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 187,323 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,323 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Mosaic worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

