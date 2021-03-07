Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Rent-A-Center worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

