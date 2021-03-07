Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

