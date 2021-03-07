Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $217.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $218.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

