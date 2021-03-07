Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

