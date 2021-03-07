Bread Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $700,835.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.23 or 0.00791048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

