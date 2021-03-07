Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.18.

MNRL opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.23 million, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

