Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 563,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 569,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $899.23 million, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.