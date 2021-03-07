Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $337.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

