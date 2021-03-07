Brighton Jones LLC Invests $358,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 361.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,838.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,471.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.