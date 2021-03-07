Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $138.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

