Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

