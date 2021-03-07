Brighton Jones LLC Sells 516 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

