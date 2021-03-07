Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,186,000 after buying an additional 1,164,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 169.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 86,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTOL stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 180,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,158. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

