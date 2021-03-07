Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $67.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $305.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,671. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

