Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,589.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

