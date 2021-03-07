Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

INSP traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.89. 429,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

