Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 158,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,843. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

