Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.00. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 684.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 610,859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 1,939,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

