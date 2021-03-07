Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.