Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce sales of $19.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.03 billion and the lowest is $19.26 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $84.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

