Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $68.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.75 million to $70.10 million. Gogo reported sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $418.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $421.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.47 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $329.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gogo by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gogo by 748.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 294,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $2,840,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

