Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.14 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

OTIS stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

