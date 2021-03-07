Brokerages Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.81. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 44.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.15. 585,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

