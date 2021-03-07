Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The ExOne.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

