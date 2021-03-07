Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report sales of $9.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.04 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 772,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,054. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

