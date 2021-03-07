Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) PT at $33.94

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CIT Group stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $49.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CIT Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

