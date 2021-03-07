Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Price Target at €12.10

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.10 ($14.24).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

