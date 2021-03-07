Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 221.67

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 229.70 ($3.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.11. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.50.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

