Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $16.17

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Livent by 8,582.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.