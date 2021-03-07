Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT at $91.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 4,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

