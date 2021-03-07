Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $183.23

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,398. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. Seagen has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

