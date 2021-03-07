Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $51.36

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

