Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

