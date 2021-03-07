Brokers Set Expectations for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WHF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

