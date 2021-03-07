Brown Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 4,573 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Overstock.com makes up 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. 2,494,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

