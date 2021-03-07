Brown Financial Advisory Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

