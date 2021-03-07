Brown Financial Advisory Makes New $22.86 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 8,263,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

