Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.79.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

