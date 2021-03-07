Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116.25 ($27.65).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.04. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

