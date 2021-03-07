Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BUR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 587.50 ($7.68). 524,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,940. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 20.97 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 635.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.99.

About Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

