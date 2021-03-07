BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

