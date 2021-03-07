Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174,136 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.