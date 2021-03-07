Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,008.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

