Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Cactus stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 443,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

